 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur stuns defending champion Punjab

Updated - November 13, 2024 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

K. Keerthivasan
No doubts: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, blue jersey, sealed the deal for UP in its win over Tamil Nadu.

No doubts: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, blue jersey, sealed the deal for UP in its win over Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

After eight days of largely one-sided matches in the Group stage of the Hockey India-14th Senior National men’s championship, the quarterfinal ties at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Wednesday turned out to be really absorbing with nearly all the matches going down the wire.

Of the four last-eight contests, two went to penalty shoot-outs and the remaining two were engaging.

In the biggest upset of the tournament, Manipur knocked out defending champion Punjab via tiebreaker (3-3 in regulation time and 4-3 in shoot-out). Later, Odisha entered its first semifinals, with a hard-fought victory over Karnataka in shoot-out (3-1). Haryana, two-time champion and last year’s finalist, staged a remarkable comeback to script a 5-1 win — inclusive of a hat-trick by Rohit — over Maharashtra.

Trailing 0-1 till the third quarter, Haryana scored all its five goals in the fourth quarter. However, it was heartbreak for the host as Uttar Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu 3-1.

The day, however, belonged to Manipur. It is the first time in the history of Nationals a North-Eastern State has reached the last four.

“It is a historic day for us. Beating Punjab is a huge achievement.

“Our experienced players including Olympians Nilakanta Sharma, Kothajit Singh and Chinglensana Singh, quite a few senior Internationals and junior players played really well. We didn’t give up till the last,” said Manipur’s head coach Moirangthem Rinash Meitei.

Thursday is a rest day. In the semifinals on Friday, UP will take on Haryana while Manipur will clash with Odisha.

The results (quarterfinals):

Manipur 3 (Cyril Lugun 30, 36, 51) drew with Punjab 3 (Maninder Singh 18, Ravneet Singh 24, 59); Penalty shoot-out: Manipur 4 (Waribam Nirajkumar Singh 2, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Kothajit Singh) bt Punjab 3 (Harjeet Singh, Maninder Singh, Pardeep Singh).

Haryana 5 (Rajinder Singh 48, Rohit 53, 59, 60, Pankaj 54) bt Maharashtra 1 (Aniket Gurav 12).

UP 3 (Chandan Singh 3, Rajkumar Pal 18, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 34) bt TN 1 (S. Shanmugavel 9).

Odisha 3 (Mangal Lohar 14, Shilanand Lakra 20, Pratap Lakra 50) drew with Karnataka 3 (Pruthvi Raj 5, Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti 11, G. Vishwas 26); Penalty shoot-out: Odisha 3 (Sudeep Chirmako, Matiyas Dang, Sunit Lakra) bt Karnataka 1 (Mohd. Rahul Mouseen).

Published - November 13, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.