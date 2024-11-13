Manipur stuns defending champion Punjab

After eight days of largely one-sided matches in the Group stage of the Hockey India-14th Senior National men’s championship, the quarterfinal ties at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Wednesday turned out to be really absorbing with nearly all the matches going down the wire.

Of the four last-eight contests, two went to penalty shoot-outs and the remaining two were engaging.

In the biggest upset of the tournament, Manipur knocked out defending champion Punjab via tiebreaker (3-3 in regulation time and 4-3 in shoot-out). Later, Odisha entered its first semifinals, with a hard-fought victory over Karnataka in shoot-out (3-1). Haryana, two-time champion and last year’s finalist, staged a remarkable comeback to script a 5-1 win — inclusive of a hat-trick by Rohit — over Maharashtra.

Trailing 0-1 till the third quarter, Haryana scored all its five goals in the fourth quarter. However, it was heartbreak for the host as Uttar Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu 3-1.

The day, however, belonged to Manipur. It is the first time in the history of Nationals a North-Eastern State has reached the last four.

“It is a historic day for us. Beating Punjab is a huge achievement.

“Our experienced players including Olympians Nilakanta Sharma, Kothajit Singh and Chinglensana Singh, quite a few senior Internationals and junior players played really well. We didn’t give up till the last,” said Manipur’s head coach Moirangthem Rinash Meitei.

Thursday is a rest day. In the semifinals on Friday, UP will take on Haryana while Manipur will clash with Odisha.

The results (quarterfinals):

Manipur 3 (Cyril Lugun 30, 36, 51) drew with Punjab 3 (Maninder Singh 18, Ravneet Singh 24, 59); Penalty shoot-out: Manipur 4 (Waribam Nirajkumar Singh 2, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Kothajit Singh) bt Punjab 3 (Harjeet Singh, Maninder Singh, Pardeep Singh).

Haryana 5 (Rajinder Singh 48, Rohit 53, 59, 60, Pankaj 54) bt Maharashtra 1 (Aniket Gurav 12).

UP 3 (Chandan Singh 3, Rajkumar Pal 18, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 34) bt TN 1 (S. Shanmugavel 9).

Odisha 3 (Mangal Lohar 14, Shilanand Lakra 20, Pratap Lakra 50) drew with Karnataka 3 (Pruthvi Raj 5, Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti 11, G. Vishwas 26); Penalty shoot-out: Odisha 3 (Sudeep Chirmako, Matiyas Dang, Sunit Lakra) bt Karnataka 1 (Mohd. Rahul Mouseen).