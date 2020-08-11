Hockey

Mandeep Singh hospitalised after oxygen level drops

Mandeep Singh is the sixth national player to contract the infection. File

Mandeep Singh is the sixth national player to contract the infection. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian hockey team forward Mandeep Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after his blood oxygen level dropped. But, his condition is stable, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Tuesday.

Mandeep and five other national players — captain Manpreet Singh, defenders Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, drag-flicker Varun Kumar and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak — tested positive for COVID-19 last week after reaching Bengaluru for the national camp, which starts on August 20.

“During night monitoring of vitals on August 10 (Monday) it was found that Mandeep Singh’s blood oxygen level was dropping below normal which indicated that he is moving from mild to moderate severity of COVID,” SAI said in a statement.

“SAI authorities took an immediate decision to shift him to hospital,” it added.

