Maharashtra edges BPCL in a thriller

Published - September 21, 2024 01:30 am IST

Playing in the tournament for the first time, Maharashtra came roaring back from being 0-2 and then 1-3 down

Sports Bureau

Tirkey Rajat Akash (14 blue jersey) of Hockey Association of Odisha scoring a goal against Hockey Karnataka during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore in Chennai | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Maharashtra displayed exemplary fighting spirit to script a stunning 5-4 win over former champion BPCL in the 95th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament held in Chennai on Friday (September 20, 2024).

Earlier, Odisha registered an easy 4-1 victory over Karnataka, last year’s finalist, for its first win in two matches.

Playing in the tournament for the first time, Maharashtra came roaring back from being 0-2 and then 1-3 down.

Things changed dramatically in the third and fourth quarters.

From 1-3, Maharashtra scored four goals: a brace each by Aditya Lalage, a current junior world cupper, and Stephen Swamy. BPCL, however, had its chances in the final quarter.

Trailing 3-5, BPCL reduced the margin through a stroke that was converted by Varun Kumar.

With four minutes remaining for the final whistle, BPCL had a golden opportunity to equalise.

But Varun’s stroke was saved by goalkeeper Shivratna Rasal.

The results:

Odisha 4 (Ekka Rahul 22, Tirkey Rajat Akash 29, Kangadi Satish 30 & 56) bt Karnataka 1 (K. Chetan Mallappa 60).

Maharashtra 5 (Mayur Dhanavde 22, Stephen Swamy 45 & 51, Aditya Lalage 45 & 46) bt BPCL 4 (Tejas Chavan 11, Rajinder Singh 15, Sunil Somwarpet 40, Varun Kumar 53).

National Centre of Excellence (NCOE, Bhopal) 3 (Rajat Minz 33, Parmod 42 & 53) bt Central Secretariat 2 (Vinay 35, Hassan Basha 38).

