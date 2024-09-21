GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra edges BPCL in a thriller

Playing in the tournament for the first time, Maharashtra came roaring back from being 0-2 and then 1-3 down

Published - September 21, 2024 01:30 am IST

Sports Bureau
Tirkey Rajat Akash (14 blue jersey) of Hockey Association of Odisha scoring a goal against Hockey Karnataka during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore in Chennai

Tirkey Rajat Akash (14 blue jersey) of Hockey Association of Odisha scoring a goal against Hockey Karnataka during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore in Chennai | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Maharashtra displayed exemplary fighting spirit to script a stunning 5-4 win over former champion BPCL in the 95th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament held in Chennai on Friday (September 20, 2024).

Earlier, Odisha registered an easy 4-1 victory over Karnataka, last year’s finalist, for its first win in two matches.

Playing in the tournament for the first time, Maharashtra came roaring back from being 0-2 and then 1-3 down.

Things changed dramatically in the third and fourth quarters.

From 1-3, Maharashtra scored four goals: a brace each by Aditya Lalage, a current junior world cupper, and Stephen Swamy. BPCL, however, had its chances in the final quarter.

Trailing 3-5, BPCL reduced the margin through a stroke that was converted by Varun Kumar.

With four minutes remaining for the final whistle, BPCL had a golden opportunity to equalise.

But Varun’s stroke was saved by goalkeeper Shivratna Rasal.

The results:

Odisha 4 (Ekka Rahul 22, Tirkey Rajat Akash 29, Kangadi Satish 30 & 56) bt Karnataka 1 (K. Chetan Mallappa 60).

Maharashtra 5 (Mayur Dhanavde 22, Stephen Swamy 45 & 51, Aditya Lalage 45 & 46) bt BPCL 4 (Tejas Chavan 11, Rajinder Singh 15, Sunil Somwarpet 40, Varun Kumar 53).

National Centre of Excellence (NCOE, Bhopal) 3 (Rajat Minz 33, Parmod 42 & 53) bt Central Secretariat 2 (Vinay 35, Hassan Basha 38).

Published - September 21, 2024 01:30 am IST

Related Topics

Hockey

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.