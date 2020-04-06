‘Lack of civic sense led to pandemic’: Jose Brasa

Jose Brasa may have been India hockey coach almost a decade ago, but he continues to be one of the most popular ones with the players. The Spaniard, currently coaching in Belgium, categorically blamed the lack of civic sense for the COVID-19 explosion in his homeland.

In ‘exile’

“I was in Spain visiting my family from March 8-12. Since then I have been confined to my apartment here in Liege as Spain ordered lockdown the day after I left. Things are better here, although one player from my club (the Old Club of Liege) was infected,” he revealed without naming the player.

“But he is young and strong and he’s been cured. He and his girlfriend are in home quarantine and will remain so for the next two weeks. Almost all of us have probably been in contact with the virus because if this player was infected and the symptoms are seen two weeks later, during those two weeks we all were with him,” he said.

Asked about the sporting scene there, he appreciated the Belgians for being decisive. “On April 2, the National Hockey League here was over and promotions and relegations decided by classifications obtained in the first round. In football they decided to consider all matches played till now.

“The situation in Spain is the total opposite. Competitions are suspended. Football leagues have not ended and it seems they want to resume,” he said.

Brasa insisted the only way to be safe was to stay home. “Staying indoors is the best way to prevent coronavirus from spreading rapidly and clogging up hospitals. In Spain the restriction is total, no one can leave home except workers in essential services like hospitals, pharmacies and food supermarkets. The situation is not so serious in Belgium. All activities that do not involve crowds are open, with precautionary measures,” he said.