Kookaburras don jersey celebrating Australia’s indigenous people

January 20, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - ROURKELA:

Y.B. Sarangi

The Australian hockey team’s ‘alternate’ jersey has motifs that pay tribute to the heritage and culture of the indigenous people of the country. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Australian hockey team’s ‘alternate’ orange-and black uniform, highlighting the ‘Aborigines’ theme, in its match against South Africa here on Friday was a pleasant change for many hockey lovers.

The mighty ‘Kookaburras’, who normally sport the famous green-and-gold colour combination, paid tribute to the original inhabitants of Australia by donning the ‘alternate’ jersey.

“The significance of the jersey is that it is a special indigenous one that celebrates and acknowledges Australia’s first people, the Aborigines,” said Hockey Australia communications manager Nic Kerber in an email response to The Hindu’s query about the jersey.

Here’s an explanation of the design elements on the jersey which was painted by Aboriginal artists:

Top left circle represents the female Australian hockey team, the Hockeyroos, the circle on the right represents the male Australian hockey team, the Kookaburras.

The symbols around the circle represent the females and males and the straight lines represent the hockey sticks.

Underneath these circles are smaller circles. These circles represent the grassroots clubs and the junior players that are up and coming. Between the circles are pathways, these pathways show how the Australian players came from the junior ranks to become Olympics and world champions.

The pathways, leading into their respective teams, show the final journey of becoming a national representative.

The hills on the bottom are the Darling Ranges. The Darling Range in Whadjuk Boodja is known to be the Waagyl (Rainbow Serpent) which is said to be the creator of Perth and lays dormant, watching silently over the Whadjuk people.

“The jersey is the Kookaburras’ alternate uniform which they will wear on various occasions (not just against South Africa),” said Kerber.

Australian captain Eddie Ockenden liked the design and theme of their ‘alternate’ jersey.

“Like India has blue and then white, this is our second jersey. It is an indigenous design. It is really cool, looks nice. Good colour,” said Ockenden.

