Keen contest expected as an on-the-rise India takes on World No. 2 Germany

The national capital will witness international hockey after a decade when the Indian men take on reigning world champion Germany in a two-match bilateral series over the next two days at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

The irony of the matches taking place in a venue that saw the beginning of Indian hockey’s revival in the general consciousness 14 years ago is not lost on anyone.

India is now a two-time back-to-back Olympic medalist and ranked fifth in the world while Germany took silver at the most recent outing in Paris and is second making it a much-closer contest than ever before.

With the host struggling with a few injuries, captain Harmanpreet Singh will have Vivek Sagar Prasad as his deputy even as Hardik Singh continues to recover from his injury suffered in Paris.

Youngsters Rajinder Singh and Aditya Lalage will make their international debuts while defender and drag-flicker Varun Kumar returns to national duty after a long break.

“It’s nice to be back. I actually came here for a function with PM Modi after the Asian Games and that was really nostalgic. But now to actually play a test match, with India against Germany, is special,” coach Craig Fulton admitted. For Harmanpreet, this would be his maiden outing on this ground.

Asked about the team compositions since little is known of the German side, Fulton admitted it was a mixed bag. “It is not the same team as in Paris, there are a few younger players. But we played against a similar group in the Pro League.

“They are the Under-21 World Champions and that group has now stepped up to the senior level. Also, they are in the middle of their season and we have had a break after the Asian Champions Trophy and some injuries so there will be a different rhythm,” Fulton explained.

Besides Hardik, India is also without Jugraj Singh (shoulder injury) and Boby Singh Dhami (ankle fracture) suffered during training and Uttam Singh, out for six weeks with a broken foot suffered during the ACT final.

“It’s unfortunate but at the same time it’s an exciting chance to test against the No. 2 in the world. From now till the World Cup and then on to LA28, the selections will again open up chances for the guys to prove themselves. You are never out of the system, it’s just difficult to get in there, to make the core group that will take us there,” Fulton insisted.