Karthi’s brace helps Secretariat share honours with Odisha

Published - September 20, 2024 02:50 am IST - CHENNAI

In the second match of the day, former champion BPCL edged out Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 2-1

Sports Bureau

Karthi Selvam (73 blue jersey) of Central Secretariat in action against Hockey Association of Odisha during the 95th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore in Chennai on September 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

India discard Selvam Karthi scored a brace in Central Secretariat’s 2-2 draw with Hockey Odisha in the 95th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament on Thursday (September 19, 2024) .

Down by a goal twice, it was international Karthi, who came to the rescue of Central Secretariat. After Prasad Kujur’s goal early in the first quarter, the Central Secretariat hit back with a series of raids but couldn’t convert any of its openings. Towards the end of the second quarter, Karthi dribbled past the goalkeeper Dilip Ku Sa but his shot ended up in the side of the net.

The former International, however, made amends with a stinging backhander at the start of third quarter to equalise. Sudeep Minz increased the lead by converting off a corner for the Odisha team.

Karthi did it again for Central Secretariat with a powerful backhander on the run that helped his team share the spoils.

The results: Hockey Odisha 2 (Prasad Kujur 8, Sudeep Minz 43) drew with Central Secretariat 2 (Selvam Karthi 32 & 58).

BPCL 2 (Vishwas Girish 38, Tejas Chavan 54) bt HUTN 1 (B. P. Somanna 52).

