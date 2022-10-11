Karnataka’s men end National Games hockey title drought with sudden death win over Uttar Pradesh

The Karnataka men’s team after winning the hockey gold beating Uttar Pradesh in the final at the 36th National Games in Rajkot on Tuesday, 11 October 2022. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Uttar Pradesh’s luck ran out finally in the penalty shootout as Karnataka prevailed in sudden death to win the men’s hockey gold of the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

Earlier, Haryana won the women’s the women’s title with a solitary goal win over Punjab.

In an engrossing men’s final, Karnataka stared at defeat when it trailed 1-2 with four minutes remaining. However, Harish Mutagar scored the equaliser to take the match to penalties.

The scores were even after five attempts in the shootout. In sudden death, Karnataka goalkeeper Jagdeep Dayal denied Rajkumar Pal to put pressure on UP’s goalkeeper Prashant Kumar, who had helped his side win the shootouts against West Bengal (quarterfinals) and Maharashtra (semifinals).

But Prasanth fouled attacker Mohammed Raheel Moussen and conceded a penalty stroke. Raheel converted the stroke to end Karnataka’s title drought in the National Games.

UP started with a flourish earning four penalty corners in the opening five minutes. But the UP penalty corner drills were predictable which Karnataka’s defence handled well.

Karnataka went ahead through a brilliant counterattack. After neutralising another UP penalty corner, defender Sasi Gowda played a long ball to N.M. Surya, who passed to Abharan Sudev who had made his way into the shooting D.

Goalkeeper Prashant Kumar came out of his guard and Sudev’s goal-bound shot was tapped into an open net by S.V. Sunil in the 25th minute.

UP grabbed the equaliser against the run of play as an unmarked Sumit scored from close in the 47th minute.

Three minutes later, Manish Yadav drilled in a penalty corner to put UP ahead. But Karnataka went for an all out attack and found the equaliser.

Haryana women's hockey team after winning gold against Punjab at the 36th National Games in Rajkot on Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

Rani Rampal scored the match winner for Haryana in the 30th minute by guiding in a sharp pass from Navneet Kaur. Both sides were guilty of flunking a plethora of penalty corners and open chances.

Haryana managed to preserve its lead as Punjab’s forwards lacked the necessary sharpness inside the D.

Maharashtra beat Haryana 5-3 on penalties to take the men’s bronze while Madhya Pradesh crushed Jharkhand 5-2 for the women’s bronze.

The results: Men: Final: Karnataka 2 (S.V. Sunil 25, Harish Mutagar 56) drew with Uttar Pradesh 2 (Sumit 47, Manish Yadav 50). Sudden death: Karnataka 6 bt UP 5.

Third place: Maharashtra 2 drew with Haryana 2 (Maharashtra won 3-1 on penalties).

Women: Final: Haryana 1 (Rani Rampal 30) bt Punjab 0.

Third place: Madhya Pradesh 5 (Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan 11, 43, 40, Jyoti Pal 12, Sadhna Senger 49) bt Jharkhand 2 (Salima Tete 37, Deepika Soreng 52).