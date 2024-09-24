Karnataka gets the better of NCOE; Railways beats Maharashtra; Photo: Velankanni Raj

Karnataka’s performance in the previous edition of the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament was a revelation, reaching the final.

It captured everyone’s attention with a robust display, excelling in both field play and penalty corners. However, in the 95th edition here, Karnataka hasn’t been its former self, unable to assert its influence. On Monday, it eked out a hard-fought 4-3 win over NCOE (Bhopal) - thanks to a brace each from Abharan Sudev and C. J. Rahul - in a Pool-B for its first victory in three matches. Earlier in a Pool-A contest, defending champion Indian Railways defeated Maharashtra 3-2.

NCOE came to the tournament with a reputation to defend, having won the Lakshmi Ammal memorial tournament in Kovilpatti in June. It hasn’t done well so far, losing two of its three ties.

It was NCOE that opened the account as early as in the seventh minute through its reliable captain Faraz Md., who converted one off a penalty corner. Karnataka struck back quickly through Abharan Sudev and Rahul. Karnataka. Rahul made it 3-1 with a back-push from close to the ‘keeper. NCOE came close to scoring in the closing stages of the third quarter and the start of the fourth quarter through penalty corners that could have, perhaps, changed the complexion of the match. But Karnataka’s custodian A. C. Subramani came up with some timely saves.

The results:

A: Indian Railways 3 (Yuvraj Walmiki 13, Simranjot Singh 40, Shivam Anand 47) bt Maharashtra 2 (Rohan Patil 59, Venkatesh Kenche 60).

B: Karnataka 4 (Abharan Sudev 12 & 47, C. R. Rahul 13 & 40) bt NCOE 3 (Faraz Md. 7, Mohan Singla 46, Gopi Kumar Sonka 49).

