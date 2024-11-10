 />
Junior men’s hockey World Cup: Tamil Nadu likely to host

The junior men’s hockey world cup will be held in November-December 2025.

Published - November 10, 2024 04:58 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Sports Bureau

In all probability, Tamil Nadu will host the junior men’s hockey World Cup in November-December 2025.

Speaking to The Hindu in Chennai on Sunday (November 10, 2024), a top Government source said: “We have given the letter of intent to Asian Hockey Federation (AHF). AHF has given its consent. We will also work out the modalities soon. AHF and Hockey India are on board regarding TN hosting the World Cup. There will be two venues for the World Cup: one will be in Chennai and the other possibly in Madurai,” the source said.

  

In June 2024, the Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has awarded the organisation of the next FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup to India.

It will be the first time ever that a FIH Hockey Junior World Cup will include as many as 24 teams.

