In all probability, Tamil Nadu will host the junior men’s hockey World Cup in November-December 2025.

Speaking to The Hindu in Chennai on Sunday (November 10, 2024), a top Government source said: “We have given the letter of intent to Asian Hockey Federation (AHF). AHF has given its consent. We will also work out the modalities soon. AHF and Hockey India are on board regarding TN hosting the World Cup. There will be two venues for the World Cup: one will be in Chennai and the other possibly in Madurai,” the source said.

We are delighted to announce that the 2025 FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup will be hosted in India, in December 2025.



The event will mark the first time ever that an FIH Hockey Junior World Cup will include as many as 24 teams.



