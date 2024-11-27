Junior Men's Asia Cup Hockey: Confident India take on Thailand

A confident India, coached by PR Sreejesh, will start as firm favourites when they take on Thailand in their opening match of the Junior Asia Cup men's hockey tournament on Wednesday (Noveber 27, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

India have been placed in Pool A along with Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Thailand.

With 10 teams participating in the event this time, the remaining five teams in Pool B are Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Oman, and China.

ADVERTISEMENT

India have won this tournament for a record four times, including in 2004, 2008, 2015 and 2023.

They beat arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final last year to lift the title.

"Our team has been working hard, and we are confident in our abilities to perform well," skipper Amir said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Playing against strong teams like Thailand, Japan, and Korea in Pool A will be challenging, but we are ready to give our best and aim for a top finish. We would like to defend our title and make our country proud once again."

After their campaign opener against Thailand, India will play against Japan on November 28 followed by a clash against Chinese Taipei on November 30.

Their last group-stage match against Korea is scheduled on December 1. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals on December 3 while the finals will be played a day later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.