Junior hockey world cup | India steamrollers Canada

Sanjay, Hundal ’trick in 13 goal romp; Spain thrashes USA

After the shock reverse at the hands of France, India rode on Sanjay and Araijeet Singh Hundal’s hat-tricks to bounce back in the Junior men’s hockey World Cup with a comprehensive 13-1 win over Canada in a Pool B match here on Thursday.

India showed better coordination and rhythm to maintain pressure from the start and took the lead in the sixth minute with Uttam Singh hitting home a back pass from Maninder Singh inside the circle.

The host pumped in goals at regular intervals. Sanjay got his second hat-trick and Hundal his first as India scored seven of its goals through penalty corners.

On a day of big margins, Argentina broke the victory record in JWC with a 14-0 win over Egypt in the first match of the day. Spain bettered it by drubbing USA 17-0.

The earlier record was held by India when it beat Singapore 13-0 in 1982.

The results:

Pool B: France 7 (Antonin Igau 1, Timothee Clement 3, 36, Corentin Seller 11, 27, 34, Jules Bournac 54) bt Poland 1 (Gracjan Jarzynski 22).

India 13 (Uttam Singh 6, 47, Vivek Sagar Prasad 8, Sanjay 17, 32, 59, Maninder Singh 27, Shradanand Tiwari 35, 53, Araijeet Singh Hundal 40, 50, 51, Abhishek Lakra 55) bt Canada 1 (Christopher Tardif 30).

Pool C: Spain 17 (Gerard Clapes 6, 14, 29, 30, Manuel Rodriguez 7, 15, Pepe Cunill 9, 29, Rafael Vilallonga 13, Eduard de Ignacio-Simo 26, 31, 37, Pol Cabre-Verdiell 46, Pau Cunill 55, Jordi Bonastre 56, Guillermo Fortuno 60, 60) bt USA 0.

Netherlands 12 (Sheldon Schouten 10, Miles Bukkens 13, 16, 36, 58, 60, Casper van der Veen 18, 26, 53, Olivier Hortensius 21, Brent van Bijnen 35, 49) bt Korea 5 (Jun Seong Jeong 7, 14, 48, Seung Ho Yoo 41, Hyunwoo Kim 54)

Pool D: Argentina 14 (Facundo Zarate 3, 47, 58, Francisco Ruiz 10, Lautero Domene 12, 58, Bautista Capurro 22, 44, Franco Agostini 25, Ignacio Nardoillo 39, Lucio Mendez 46, Joaquin Kruger 47, Bruno Stellato 48, Joaquin Toscani 51) bt Egypt 0.