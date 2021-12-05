Junior hockey World Cup | Bukkens' hat-trick ensures 5th place finish for Netherlands

Bhubaneswar

05 December 2021 17:05 IST

Earlier in the first match of the day, Pau Cunill (49, 55th, 58th) scored a hat-trick, while Eduard de De Iganicio-Simo struck a field goal in the seventh minute as Spain defeated Malaysia 4-1 to finish in the seventh spot

Miles Bukkens slammed a hat-trick to help Netherlands beat Belgium 6-4 and end their campaign at the fifth position in the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.

Bukkens scored from a field effort in the eighth minute before converting two penalty corners in the 20th and 27th minutes.

Brent van Bijnen (15th), Guus Jansen (39th) and Casper van der Veen (50th) were the other goal getters for the Dutch side.

Advertising

Advertising

Last edition's runners-up side Belgium tried to make a valiant fight back and scored four goals through Thibault Deplus (25th) , Roman Duvekot (36th, 38th) and Jeff de Winter (52nd) but it eventually turned out to be too late.

Earlier in the first match of the day, Pau Cunill (49, 55th, 58th) scored a hat-trick, while Eduard de De Iganicio-Simo struck a field goal in the seventh minute as Spain defeated Malaysia 4-1 to finish in the seventh spot. For Malaysia, Akhimullah Anuar scored the lone goal from a field strike in the fourth minute in the seventh-eighth place classification game.