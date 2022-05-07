Jharkhand hammers Puducherry

Madhya Pradesh and Haryana coast along

Domestic heavyweight Jharkhand decimated Puducherry with a 36-0 victory to signal its intent on the second day of the 12th Women’s Hockey India Senior National Championship on Saturday.

Betan Dungdung struck 10 times for the winner in the Pool E game while Albela Rani Toppo added seven and Pramila Soreng got four. The goal-fest began early on when Soreng found the net in the very first minute while Roshni Dungdung rounded it up in the 59th minute. Only five of the goals scored were through penalty corners as the Jharkhand women ran rounghshod over their hapless opponents.

Also winning was defending champion and host Madhya Pradesh with a 4-0 win against Bihar in Pool A while last edition’s runner-up Haryana hit the ground running with an 18-0 win against Bengal in Pool B. Amandeep Kaur got five while Soni and Bharti Saroha got a hat-trick each.

In Pool C, Punjab beat Tripura 9-0 while Maharashtra registered a clinical 2-0 win against Uttarakhand in Pool D.

The results: Pool A: Madhya Pradesh 4 (Prashu Singh Parihar 2, Jyoti Pal, Seema Verma) bt Bihar 0; Pool B: Haryana 18 (Amandeep Kaur 5, Soni 3, Bharti Saroha 3, Tannu 2, Ekta Kaushik 2, Sonia, Balwinder Verma, Simranjeet Kaur) bt Bengal 0.

Pool C: Punjab 9 (Navjot Kaur 3, Navpreet Kaur, Kirandeep Kaur, Jotika Kalsi, Sarabdeep Kaur, Chandanpreet Kaur, Mahima) bt Tripura 0; Pool D: Maharashtra 2 (Akansha Singh, Chaitrali Gawde) bt Uttarakhand 0.

Pool E: Jharkhand 36 (Betan Dungdung 10, Albela Rani Toppo 7, Pramila Soreng 5, Fulmani Bhengra 4, Roshni Dungdung 3, Edlin Bage 3, Reshma Soreng 2, Dipti Toppo, Nirali Kujur) bt Puducherry 0.