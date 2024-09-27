ADVERTISEMENT

IOC draws with NCOE; Railways thrashes TN

Published - September 27, 2024 04:38 am IST - CHENNAI:

With four of its key players suffering from viral fever, IOC wasn’t keen to push them, and it reflected in the way the team performed on the field

Sports Bureau

Gujinder Singh (24 Yellow jersey) of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Having already qualified for the semifinals, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Indian Railways played out their respective last pool matches of the 95th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament on Thursday (September 26, 2024) in contrasting fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

With four of its key players suffering from viral fever, IOC wasn’t keen to push them, and it reflected in the way the team performed on the field. The former champion ensured it pulled off a 5-5 draw with NCOE, Bhopal in a Pool-B contest and remain the leader in its group. Later, in a Pool-A match, the defending champion Indian Railways didn’t allow any such concessions to its opponent as it thrashed Tamil Nadu 5-0 to top the group. Friday is a rest day. The semifinals - Railways versus Odisha and IOC versus Army - will be held on Saturday.

The results:

ADVERTISEMENT

Pool-A: Railways 5 (Pardeep Singh 7 & 15, Aditya Singh 10, Shivam Anan 39, Affan Yousuf 43) bt Tamil Nadu 0.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pool-B: IOC 5 (Roshan Minz 8, Affan Yousuf 10, Talwinder Singh 29, Sumit Kumar 45, Manpreet 59) drew with NCOE (Bhopal) 5 (Sadiq Mohd. 16, Pawan Kumar Jaat 23 & 52, Faraz Md. 28, Parmod 43).

Points table:

ADVERTISEMENT

Team, played, won, draw, lost, points:

Pool-A: Railways, 4, 3, 1, 0, 10; Army 4, 2, 2, 0, 8; BPCL 4, 1, 1, 2, 4; TN 4, 1, 0,3, 3; Maharashtra 4, 1, 0, 3, 3.

Pool-B: IOC, 4, 3, 1, 0, 10; Odisha 4, 2, 1, 1, 7; Karnataka 4, 2, 0, 2, 6; NCOE, Bhopal 4, 1, 1, 2, 4; Central Secretariat 4, 0, 1, 3, 1.

ENDS

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hockey / sport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US