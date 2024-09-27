GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IOC draws with NCOE; Railways thrashes TN

With four of its key players suffering from viral fever, IOC wasn’t keen to push them, and it reflected in the way the team performed on the field

Published - September 27, 2024 04:38 am IST - CHENNAI:

Sports Bureau
Gujinder Singh (24 Yellow jersey) of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Gujinder Singh (24 Yellow jersey) of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Having already qualified for the semifinals, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Indian Railways played out their respective last pool matches of the 95th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament on Thursday (September 26, 2024) in contrasting fashion.

With four of its key players suffering from viral fever, IOC wasn’t keen to push them, and it reflected in the way the team performed on the field. The former champion ensured it pulled off a 5-5 draw with NCOE, Bhopal in a Pool-B contest and remain the leader in its group. Later, in a Pool-A match, the defending champion Indian Railways didn’t allow any such concessions to its opponent as it thrashed Tamil Nadu 5-0 to top the group. Friday is a rest day. The semifinals - Railways versus Odisha and IOC versus Army - will be held on Saturday.

The results:

Pool-A: Railways 5 (Pardeep Singh 7 & 15, Aditya Singh 10, Shivam Anan 39, Affan Yousuf 43) bt Tamil Nadu 0.

Pool-B: IOC 5 (Roshan Minz 8, Affan Yousuf 10, Talwinder Singh 29, Sumit Kumar 45, Manpreet 59) drew with NCOE (Bhopal) 5 (Sadiq Mohd. 16, Pawan Kumar Jaat 23 & 52, Faraz Md. 28, Parmod 43).

Points table:

Team, played, won, draw, lost, points:

Pool-A: Railways, 4, 3, 1, 0, 10; Army 4, 2, 2, 0, 8; BPCL 4, 1, 1, 2, 4; TN 4, 1, 0,3, 3; Maharashtra 4, 1, 0, 3, 3.

Pool-B: IOC, 4, 3, 1, 0, 10; Odisha 4, 2, 1, 1, 7; Karnataka 4, 2, 0, 2, 6; NCOE, Bhopal 4, 1, 1, 2, 4; Central Secretariat 4, 0, 1, 3, 1.

ENDS

Published - September 27, 2024 04:38 am IST

Related Topics

Hockey / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.