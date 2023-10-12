Injured Sushila Chanu rested from India's Asian Champions Trophy squad

October 12, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - New Delhi

Experienced midfielder Sushila Chanu has been rested from India's 20-member squad for the upcoming women's Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) hockey tournament due to a suspected Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

Sushila, who led India at the Rio Olympics, was part of the Indian women's team that won a bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games last week.

According to a Hockey India source, Sushila will soon consult a doctor to know the extent of the injury.

"Sushila has been rested because she has a suspected ACL issue. She needs to be checked by a doctor. Sushila is a vital member of the team and she needs to be fully fit ahead of upcoming important tournaments," the source told PTI.

Baljeet Kaur has replaced Sushila in the squad.

The Asian Champions Trophy will be held in Ranchi from October 27 to November 5.

Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, who too was in the Asian Games squad, has been named as a replacement player along with Sharmila Devi and will travel with the squad as back-up option.

Besides Sushila, there were no surprises as such in the squad to be led by goalkeeper Savita.

Defender Deep Grace Ekka will continue to be Savita's deputy.

Bichu Devi Kharibam is the other goalkeeper in the squad, while Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, and Deep Grace will be in charge of the defence.

Nisha, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Monika, Jyoti, and Baljeet will form the midfield line-up, while Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, and Vandana Katariya are the strikers.

Besides India, Japan, China, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand are the other participating nations.

India will open their ACT campaign against Thailand October 27, followed by matches against Malaysia (October 28), China (October 30), Japan (October 31) and Korea (November 2). The semifinals and final are scheduled for November 4 and 5.

"It is an important tournament for us to continue our momentum and our steady improvement as a team. While we performed well at the Asian Games to claim the bronze medal, the upcoming tournament will give us a chance to further improve our standings against our Asian challengers," India's chief coach Janneke Schopman said.

"We will get a chance to put our learning from Hangzhou into action and test ourselves once again."

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain)

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Monika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya

Replacement players: Sharmila Devi, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke.

