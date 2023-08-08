India’s priority is to improve from its last performance: Fulton

August 08, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Chennai:

With no practice session to allow enough recovery period for the players, India and Pakistan took contrasting views ahead of Wednesday’s big-ticket clash with India preferring to focus on itself and Pakistan declaring the host was definitely vulnerable in areas it would look to exploit.

“It’s always an awesome experience to watch (India-Pakistan clash) and now to be a part of it is special. But for us, an improved performance from yesterday will be the priority and we are fully focussed on what we have to do. They are in a different situation so that makes it an interesting contest. We are here to play the game in the occasion but we are not here for the occasion, we are focussed on where we are as a team to get three points and go into the semis in a good position,” India coach Craig Fulton made it clear.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh was equally circumspect. “We play the same style, have the same mentality. Not that now it’s any easier but of course, in terms of results, we are doing better and have a better structure. We need to have a really solid structure to counter their individual players and dominate the set pieces and control the ball really well,” he added.

Pakistan coach Mohammad Saqlain, however, declared that India was not planning in any structure at all! “The pressure will be on them. As per me, India is not playing to any structure, they are playing on fitness and PCs and running behind the ball. Pakistan is playing to a structure, Korea and Japan did. India are following the Australian pattern -- starting fast to try and finish the game early — so the 1st Quarter will be very important. If we don’t give them PC or a chance to score early then we also have a chance to win. Even a draw will be important for us, we just need to finish well and be calm on the field,” he declared.