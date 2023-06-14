June 14, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

C.R. Kumar still remembers Rajinder Singh (Sr) lifting the hockey junior men’s World Cup in Hobart with the Indian players nearly 22 years ago.

Kumar was a bit peeved as the junior men’s team was his baby. The 60-year-old had coached the team for nearly two years, and guided it to the Asia Cup final.

However, in a sudden change of guard, Rajinder took over the reins at Hobart much to Kumar’s disappointment.

Kumar masterminded the Indian junior men’s team triumph in the Asia Cup in Salalah (Oman) recently and is all set to be the head coach of the side for the junior men’s World Cup to be held in Kuala Lumpur from December 5 to 16 this year.

Plenty of experience

Kumar has a wealth of experience, having coached the Indian senior men’s and women’s teams. He has also helmed the Malaysian women’s squad in a career spanning 25 years.

The seasoned coach obviously knows the importance of the World Cup and the pressure that comes with it. Kumar is hopeful of India clinching the trophy in Kuala Lumpur.

“I deserved to be there in Hobart with the team then, but it was not to be. No problem. To win the World Cup has been a recurring dream for me. I will make it happen since the boys are very talented,” said Kumar.

Thrilled

He was thrilled that his wards qualified for the World Cup with an efficient performance in the Asia Cup at Oman by following his dictum that every player must score.

“I knew Pakistan was the team to beat. My strategy was that all the players would have to play an attacking game. Every team feared us precisely for that reason. And if you look at the statistics, except the two goalkeepers, all 16 of our players scored,” said Kumar, known for his acumen and meticulous preparation.

Kumar was out of the country for three years from March 2019. After his father’s death, he went to Oman to coach a local club Ahli Sidab in the men’s super-division category, not willing to disturb the Indian team preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

His untiring efforts helped Ahli Sidab win the title for two consecutive years. “It was a nice challenge for me and I enjoyed every minute of it. I took quite a few former Indian players in my side in 2022,” he said.

It was then that he received a call from world hockey president Narinder Batra who asked him to join the Indian junior team as head coach.

And Kumar was more than glad to accept the offer.

His first assignment was the Sultan of Johor Cup. He proved his worth when he shepherded the team to the gold with a win over a formidable Australia in the shootout. “That was the first tournament for our juniors team in six years and the Sultan of Johor Cup was the only scheduled tournament in the FIH calendar. It was one way to test the standards of the team,” he said.

Then the victory at the Asia Cup catapulted Kumar to the pinnacle of glory. However, he is not satisfied with what he has achieved and the junior team coach has set his sights on the World Cup gold.

With this in mind, the team will travel to Dusseldorf for a five-nation tournament — Spain, Argentina, England and Germany the other sides — and for the Sultan of Johor Cup.

Matured squad

“The current junior team is a very mature squad with high technical standards. I have been given a free hand by Hockey India. I have a strong belief that India can win the World Cup. Moreover, I have a strong and dependable support staff who will help me with my tactics and technical preparation,” said Kumar.

He has high praise for the boys and felt that they can shine in senior world events soon. “From my team, a minimum of two players will represent India in the Paris 2024 Olympics,” he said.

Unfulfilled dream

Kumar has another unfulfilled dream that he possibly should have achieved long back — the Dronacharya award. In fact, in 2022 he was recommended for the honour but his name, along with several others, was surprisingly left out.

“I will win the World Cup at Kuala Lumpur and then apply for the Dronacharya award,” he said.

From starting his coaching career for the National men’s team assisting V. Baskaran at the 1998 Utrecht World Cup to being Cedric D’Souza’s deputy in the 2002 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Kumar has witnessed several ups and downs. The man has, however, remained grounded and served the sport with distinction.