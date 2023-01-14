ADVERTISEMENT

Indian women's hockey team to clash with South Africa and the Netherlands on exposure tour

January 14, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Captain Savita Punia feels the tour will help the side identify the grey areas and work upon those ahead of this year's Asian Games

PTI

Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia. File | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

The Indian women's hockey team will travel to South Africa for a seven-match exposure tour, which will also include three games against world number one the Netherlands, from January 16.

The Savita Punia-led side will play four matches against hosts South Africa in Cape Town before locking horns with the Dutch side in three matches from January 23.

"We are grateful to Hockey India for planning good amount of exposure matches for us in the annual calendar, particularly in a year where we are focused on preparing well for the Asian Games and earning direct qualification for the Paris Olympics," Savita said.

The Indian captain feels the tour will help the side identify the grey areas and work upon those ahead of this year's Asian Games.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"These matches against South Africa and the world no.1 side Netherlands will help us raise the level of our game and also at the same time identify the areas we are lacking in. We are well-prepared for this tour following a good two-week camp in Bengaluru.

"The players are high on confidence after a good year of hockey in 2022 and we are looking forward to start the season on a good note," said Savita, who led the team to a historic bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hockey / sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US