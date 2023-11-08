HamberMenu
Indian women's hockey team reclaims best-ever 6th position in world rankings

The Indian women were placed eighth before the Asian Games but the bronze medal at the continental showpiece and the title triumph at Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi, where they remained unbeaten, has catapulted the side back to its best-ever world ranking

November 08, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Indian team celebrate after beating Japan by securing a resounding 4-0 victory to win the 2023 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on November 5.

The Indian team celebrate after beating Japan by securing a resounding 4-0 victory to win the 2023 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on November 5. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian women's hockey team has reclaimed its best-ever sixth place ranking in the world following its stupendous show in the just-concluded Asian Champions Trophy and the Hangzhou Asian Games.

India are now placed sixth ahead of England with 2368.83 rating points.

The Indian women were placed eighth before the Asian Games but the bronze medal at the continental showpiece and the title triumph at Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi, where they remained unbeaten, has catapulted the side back to its best-ever world ranking, last achieved during the FIH Pro League in June last year.

The Netherlands continued to be ranked as the best women's hockey team in the world with 3422.40 points, followed by Australia in second place with 2817.73 points and Argentina at third with 2766.90 points.

The other two teams ranked above India are Belgium at fourth with 2608.77 points and Germany at fifth with 2573.72 points.

The jump in world ranking is a big shot in the arm for the team in its preparation for the forthcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, scheduled to be held from January 13 to 19 in Ranchi.

The Indians will battle it our against Germany, New Zealand, Japan, Chile, the United States, Italy and Czech Republic in a bid to qualify for next year's Paris Olympics.

