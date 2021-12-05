Indian women thrash Thailand 13-0 at hockey Asian Champions Trophy

Donghae (South Korea)

Gurjit pumps in five goals; brace for Lilima and Jyoti

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur scored five goals as the Indian women thrashed Thailand 13-0 at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey here on Sunday.

Gurjit gave India the lead off a penalty stroke in the second minute and Vandana Katariya found the second goal five minutes later.

Lilima Minz added another field goal in the 14th minute, while Gurjit and Jyoti scored two more from penalty corners in the 14th and 15th minutes to give India a 5-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter started much the same way, Rajwinder Kaur, making her international debut, scoring in the 16th minute. She added another in the 24th minute. Gurjit scored her third goal and Lilima scored another from a penalty corner also in the 24th minute.

The Thai defence was in tatters as Gurjit scored her fourth in the 25th minute, giving India a massive 9-0 lead at half-time.

Returning from the break, India continued to dominate. Thailand dug in deep and defended well for the first six minutes, but Jyoti broke through, scoring another field goal in the 36th minute. A defensive error four minutes later gave India another penalty corner, but this time Gurjit’sflick was deflected away.

The result:

India 13 (Gurjit 5, Lilima 2, Jyoti 2, Monika, Vandana, Rajwinder, Sonika) bt Thailand 0.