Indian men’s team ranked sixth

The Indian men’s and women’s hockey have been ranked sixth and 10th respectively in the latest FIH rankings released by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Though a third place finish at the recently-concluded HWL Final in Bhubaneswar helped it reduce the gap with fifth-placed Germany. it failed to topple the latter. India men’s team now has 1566 points, while Germany has 1680.

The Australian men reclaimed the top position from Argentina after posting a 2-1 win over the latter in the HWL Final title clash. Belgium and the Netherlands remained at third and fourth places respectively.

The Indian women’s team, which started the year at 12th spot, jumped to 10th. The Asia Cup win helped it leapfrog Spain and Japan.

The Netherlands maintained its position at the top after claiming the HWL Final title last month.

England and Argentina retained the second and third places respectively.