Indian men’s hockey team leaves for Mike Horn's base in Switzerland ahead of Paris Olympics

The team is in high spirits and is looking forward to the final block of training, skipper Harmanpreet Singh said

Published - July 09, 2024 12:12 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Harmanpreet Singh, Indian field hockey team captain, and team during a training session at Sports Authority of India, NS Southern Centre Bangalore (SAI). File

Harmanpreet Singh, Indian field hockey team captain, and team during a training session at Sports Authority of India, NS Southern Centre Bangalore (SAI). File | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Indian men’s hockey team on Monday departed for renowned adventurer Mike Horn’s base in Switzerland which will be followed by a training camp in the Netherlands ahead of the Paris Games. The three-day arduous camp in Switzerland is designed to instil mental toughness.

The team will then proceed to the Netherlands to play practice matches before finally heading to Paris.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh said the upcoming experiences will ensure that the players are “in the best state of mind and body before we begin our Olympic journey.”

“We just completed a gruelling two-week camp in SAI Bengaluru and after a short detour in Switzerland with Mike Horn, who is reputed for his extreme adventures that conquer his fears, the team will play some practice matches against the Netherlands and Malaysia.”

Arrival in Paris on July 20

Following the final block of training, India are scheduled to arrive in Paris on July 20.

“The team is in high spirits and is looking forward to the final block of training,” Harmanpreet said before stepping onto his flight.

Hockey

