HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Graham Reid resigns following World Cup debacle

Analytical coach Greg Clark and scientific advisor Mitchell David Pemberton also step down

January 30, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Indian hockey team head coach Graham Reid during the press conference ahead of India’s match against New Zealand during the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.

Indian hockey team head coach Graham Reid during the press conference ahead of India’s match against New Zealand during the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid on Monday resigned from his position following the host nation's disastrous outing at the just-concluded World Cup.

Reid, who was appointed India coach in April 2019, led the team to a historic bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Editorial | Quick exit: On India’s loss at hockey World Cup

The 58-year-old Australian submitted his resignation to Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, a day after the conclusion of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, where Germany beat Belgium in a penalty shoot-out to emerge as champions.

"It is now time for me to step aside and hand over the reigns to the next management," Reid said, announcing his retirement.

"It has been an honour and privilege to work with the team and Hockey India and I have enjoyed every moment of this epic journey. I wish the team all the very best," he added.

Related Topics

Hockey / World Cup

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.