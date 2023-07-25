Indian men's and women's hockey teams aim to excel in Spain

July 25, 2023 04:44 am | Updated 04:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams are determined to produce their best at the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament to begin on Tuesday in Terrassa, Spain.

The tournament will see the Indian men's hockey team playing against formidable rivals England, the Netherlands and host nation Spain.

The women's side will also take on England and Spain.

The tournament will be particularly crucial for the Indian men as it will serve as a preparatory event for them ahead of the much-awaited Hero Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Chennai from August 3 to 12, ahead of Hangzhou Asian Games.

"The tournament in Spain presents an ideal platform for us to fine-tune our strategies and measure our abilities against formidable opponents. This crucial event will serve as a litmus test, enabling us to identify areas for improvement, ultimately playing a pivotal role in our preparations for both the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy and the highly anticipated Asian Games," India men's team captain Harmanpreet Singh said.

"We hold a strong belief that this valuable exposure will elevate our performance and fortify our readiness to tackle the forthcoming challenges." On the other hand, the Indian women will look to get off to a good start in the tournament by winning the first game.

The 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament will provide the Indian women's hockey team a perfect opportunity to work on their shortcomings ahead of the all-important Asian Games.

"The Spain tour is an excellent opportunity for us to bounce back and demonstrate resilience and determination. Throughout the tour, our primary focus will be on fostering a cohesive team spirit and executing our strategies," India women's team skipper Savita said.

"Our ultimate goal is to stay true to our unique playing style and leverage the invaluable lessons learned from the previous tour.

"Moreover, this tour bears immense significance in our pursuit of success at the forthcoming Asian Games. It will offer us invaluable insights into our strengths and areas of potential growth, propelling us toward elevating our overall performance."