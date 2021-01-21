Hockey

Indian juniors stun Chile seniors

The Indian junior women’s hockey team rallied from a goal down to script a stunning 3-2 win over the Chilean senior side here.

Deepika (39th minute), Sangita Kumari (45th) and Lalrindiki (47th) scored for India after Fernanda Villagran (21st) gave the host the advantage.

Chile’s Simone Avelli (56th) pulled one back late in the match, but it was not enough to force a comeback.

Thrird consecutive win

It was India’s third consecutive victory on the tour.

It had defeated the Chile junior side twice earlier this week.

The result:

India 3 (Deepika 39, Sangita Kumari 45, Lalrindiki 47) bt Chile 2 (Fernanda Villagran 21, Simone Avelli 56).

