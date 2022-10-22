Indian junior men's team beats Malaysia 5-2 in Sultan of Johor Cup

PTI Johor (Malaysia)
October 22, 2022 22:13 IST

Photo: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

The Indian junior men's hockey team began its Sultan of Johor Cup campaign with a 5-2 thrashing of hosts Malaysia here on Saturday.

Amandeep (6'), Araijeet Singh Hundal (10'), Boby Singh Dhami (20'), Sudeep Chirmako (26'), and Sharda Nand Tiwari (56') scored for India in the match.

While Malaysia's goals were scored by Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi (13') and Muhammad Mamat (52').

India showed intent from the start, with captain Uttam Singh pressing deep inside the circle in the first minute.

Malaysia, on the other hand, maintained a strong defensive line and averted the threat. A few minutes later, Amandeep hit a reverse hit into the nets to give India the lead.

Araijeet Singh Hundal deflected the ball into the nets from a penalty corner attempt, extending India's lead to 2-0 lead.

Malaysia's Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi then pulled one back with a couple of minutes left in the first quarter.

At the start of the second quarter, India continued to press deep inside Malaysia's circle, putting pressure on the opposition's defence.

Boby Singh Dhami extended India's lead by tricking his way past the Malaysian defence and then hitting a reverse hit into the nets.

Sudeep Chirmako scored India's fourth goal from a counter-attacking move, just before halftime.

The second half began with Malaysia earning an early Penalty Corner, but an error by captain Abd Razak Syawal quickly ended the threat.

Boby Singh Dhami sent a blistering pass to Uttam Singh in the centre, but the Indian captain was unable to get his stick on the ball.

Malaysia began to show urgency with 15 minutes remaining on the clock as Danish Aiman Muhammad struck a reverse hit that just missed the target.

Minutes later, India earned their second penalty corner of the game, but Malaysia goalkeeper Mohamad Rafaizul saved it.

Muhammad Mamat scored a late goal to give Malaysia hope. However, Sharda Nand Tiwari scored from a penalty corner as India won the match 5-2.

India will next face South Africa on Sunday.

