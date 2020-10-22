Indian hockey team is shaping up well for Tokyo Olympics: Kothajit

Bengaluru

We have seen a lot of improvement over the last two months, says the Manipuri defender

The Indian men’s hockey team has resumed training at just the right time after a break forced by COVID-19 and will be in a strong position for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, believes senior defender Kothajit Singh.

The national camps for the men’s and women’s hockey teams resumed at the Sports Authority of India centre here in August after a 45-day break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been great to be back on the pitch. We have seen a lot of improvement over the last two months and we are shaping up well for the Olympics,” said the Manipuri player, who has represented India in over 200 matches.

“We have returned to the pitch at the right time and therefore we have enough months to get back to our full form and get even better as a side.”

Having returned to the national team in the FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year after missing out on the Olympic Qualifiers, Kothajit very well understands the pain of warming the bench. He is keen to cement his place in the upcoming months.

“Being out of the side is never easy and therefore I am determined to work as hard as possible to cement my spot in the team,” he said.

“I analysed my game thoroughly during the lockdown and I know the aspects of my game that I need to work on.

“The next few months are very crucial for all of us and with the Olympics being postponed, and we have a great opportunity to strengthen our individual and team game,” said the 28-year-old.