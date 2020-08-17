Hockey

Indian hockey players recover from COVID-19

Manpreet Singh

Six Indian men’s hockey team players, including skipper Manpreet Singh, were on Monday discharged from a Bengaluru hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a statement that Manpreet, defender Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak and striker Mandeep Singh have been placed under quarantine at its Bengaluru centre after they were discharged from the hospital.

“Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan B Pathak and Mandeep Singh, who had tested Positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and were later shifted to hospital as a precautionary measure and for better monitoring were discharged from hospital earlier today,” the SAI said.

“They are now under quarantine at Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru.”

