Indian Hockey captain Rani Rampal promoted

Indian Hockey captain Rani Rampal, voted The World Games Athlete of the Year, was honoured by Sports Authority of India (SAI) with an out-of-turn promotion.
Rani, who joined SAI as an assistant coach in 2015, has been promoted to the post of coach (Level-10), with immediate effect.
Speaking about the initiative, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “Ensuring that our athletes have a sound financial standing is of immense importance, this is our way of appreciating Rani for all that she has contributed to the country.”
Rani captained the Indian side that qualified for the Rio Olympics in 2016 and the 2018 Asian Games where the team won a silver medal.
