Hockey

Indian Hockey captain Rani Rampal promoted

Rani.

Rani.  

more-in

Rani, who joined SAI as an assistant coach in 2015, has been promoted to the post of coach (Level-10), with immediate effect.

Indian Hockey captain Rani Rampal, voted The World Games Athlete of the Year, was honoured by Sports Authority of India (SAI) with an out-of-turn promotion.

Rani, who joined SAI as an assistant coach in 2015, has been promoted to the post of coach (Level-10), with immediate effect.

Speaking about the initiative, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “Ensuring that our athletes have a sound financial standing is of immense importance, this is our way of appreciating Rani for all that she has contributed to the country.”

Rani captained the Indian side that qualified for the Rio Olympics in 2016 and the 2018 Asian Games where the team won a silver medal.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hockey
Hockey
sport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 12:02:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/hockey/indian-hockey-captain-rani-rampal-promoted/article30706197.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY