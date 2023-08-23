ADVERTISEMENT

India women beat England 6-2, finish third in Junior 4 Nations Tournament

August 23, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Dusseldorf (Germany)

In the first quarter, both teams got off to a fast start

PTI

The Indian junior women's hockey team on Wednesday recorded a 6-2 win against England to finish third at the 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023 here.

For India, Neelam (25th minutes), Annu (26, 43'), Sunelita Toppo (35'), Hina Bano (38') and Mumtaz Khan (40’) were on target.

England's goals came from Claudia Swain (16') and Charlotte Bingham (54').

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first quarter, both teams got off to a fast start. India were attacking to take the lead, but by the end of the first quarter, the score was tied at 0-0 as both teams put up strong defensive displays.

India started the second quarter on a high note. However, England took advantage of the opportunity and scored their first goal through Swain.

However, India responded with a well-executed attack that resulted in a penalty corner. Neelam converted the penalty corner, helping India to level the score.

Annu, who scored against Spain on Tuesday, doubled India's lead with an excellent field goal, and India defended well to go into half time with a 2-1 lead.

High on confidence, India looked to extend their lead in the third quarter. Sunelita Toppo made no mistake in converting a penalty corner to extend the lead to 3-1.

Hina Bano added another goal to take the game away from England. Mumtaz Khan and Annu then found the back of the net to make it 6-1 for India.

Even as India looked to add to their tally, England got on the board next with a field goal from Bingham.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hockey

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US