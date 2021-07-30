Hockey

Tokyo Olympics | India score late winner to keep QF hopes alive in women's hockey

India celebrate after Navneet Kaur (out of frame) scored against Ireland during their women's pool A match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field hockey competition, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. | Photo Credit: AFP
PTI Tokyo 30 July 2021 11:24 IST
Updated: 30 July 2021 11:24 IST

India waited anxiously for 57 minutes before Navneet Kaur scored the winner

The Indian women's hockey team scored a late goal to eke out a narrow 1-0 victory over Ireland in a must-win penultimate pool match to stay alive in the Olympics here on Friday.

Needing a win to keep their hopes alive after three consecutive losses, India waited anxiously for 57 minutes before Navneet Kaur scored the winner to keep her side in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth.

India will now need to win their final Pool A match against South Africa on Saturday and hope for Ireland to face defeat at the hands of Great Britain to seal their quarterfinal berth.

The top four teams from each pool qualify for the knockout stage.

