India reaches the pinnacle in 1975 and plunges dramatically in the next edition

January 05, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI

1975, Kuala Lumpur (March 1-19)

The World Cup came to Asia and saw India finally lift the trophy, for the only time, after a fighting performance throughout the tournament. It was also the first time a game was called off mid-way due to bad light and rescheduled.

India lost a group match in the tournament for the first time, losing 2-1 to Argentina, but managed to finish on top of the group, level on points with erstwhile West Germany but ahead on goal difference. India beat West Germany 3-1 in its final league match, a game originally objected to by both teams before being played for 45 minutes, abandoned and rescheduled three days later with India ahead 1-0.

In the semifinal against Malaysia and the final against Pakistan, India trailed before scoring the winner, in extra time by Harcharan Singh and Ashok Kumar respectively.

Top three: India, Pakistan, West Germany.

1978, Buenos Aires (March 18-April 1)

Pakistan won its second World Cup, getting the better of Holland 3-2 in the final. India’s slide continued, following up on missing an Olympic medal for the first time ever in 1976 at Montreal and struggling to adjust and adapt to the new artificial turf surface.

India suffered a 7-0 humiliation to West Germany, lost to minnows Canada and played out a draw with England to miss out on a semifinal spot. Pakistan, in contrast, steamrolled all opposition, scoring 31 goals in an unbeaten run through the league stage before overcoming the Germans in the semis and the Dutch in the final in a repeat of their league result. India rounded off with a loss to Spain to finish sixth.

Top three: Pakistan, Holland, Australia; India: Sixth.