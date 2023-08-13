ADVERTISEMENT

India jump to No. 3 place in FIH rankings after ACT triumph

August 13, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - New Delhi

India (2771.35 points) jumped one place to third and went past England (2763.50 points) behind top-ranked Netherlands (3095.90 points) and Belgium (2917.87 points)

PTI

Indian hockey team players pose for a photo with Asian Champions Trophy 2023 during a post-match presentation, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. India scored 4-3 against Malaysia to lift the trophy for the fourth time. | Photo Credit: ANI

Giving them a big boost ahead of the Asian Games, India on Sunday rose to third in FIH rankings following their Asian Champions Trophy triumph.

This was the second time India rose to No 3 in FIH rankings. India had achieved a similar ranking in 2021 after securing a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, which was their first medal at the Games in 41 years.

On Saturday, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side defeated Malaysia 4-3 to lift the ACT title. They made an incredible comeback from 1-3 down.

Asian Champions Trophy title triumph over Malaysia will ‘really count’ as India prepare for Asian Games: Fulton

In the last edition of the event in 2021, India had finished third.

The Indian hockey team’s next assignment will be the Asian Games in Hangzhou from September 23.

The ACT runners-up Malaysia remained on ninth in the FIH rankings.

Apart from India and Malaysia, South Korea too find themselves at 11th while Pakistan is placed 16th.

