India is a strong and tough team to beat: Korea’s hockey coach Seok

July 31, 2023 - CHENNAI:

With teams arriving for the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, the newly-laid Poligras turf at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here has started witnessing activities over the last few days.

The South Korean team, under the watchful eyes of head coach Seok Kyo Shin, was at the turf on Monday evening, training for 90-odd minutes.

The defending champion (2021), which will be a strong contender for the title this time around, did its reputation no harm when it upset 2016 Olympic champion Argentina in the World Cup in January this year.

Commenting on the new turf, Seok said: “It’s the same turf on which we will be playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. When we use the aerial balls, it bounces a lot than it usually does.”

While admitting that his team will be one of the favourites, Seok told The Hindu that India would be the team to beat.

“India is strong and a tough team to beat because they did well in the FIH Pro League, and performed well in Spain, too. Coach Craig Fulton is a strong and a smart man. Indian players are skilful, experienced, and strong. We can hope to see some interesting matches,” said Seok.

On the composition of his squad, the coach said it was a different team from the World Cup in Bhubaneswar. “It is a young team. We will target the Asian Games and our final target is the Olympic qualifying tournament in France. This competition (Asian Champions Trophy) is very important. The young boys who play will get lots of experience,” he said.

