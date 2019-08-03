India confident of qualifying for 2020 Olympics: Lalremsiami

Aware of the mistakes the Indian hockey team committed in the Asian Games final, forward Lalremsiami on Saturday said they are confident of qualifying for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In last year’s Asiad, India finished runner-up after going down 2-1 to Japan and missed out on qualifying for the Olympics.

“We played very well at the Asian Games and we knew that if we had won there then we would have qualified for the Olympics. We worked hard during the tournament, but we made a few mistakes,” Lalremsiami said.

The team, led by skipper Rani Rampal, then went on to extract revenge by beating Japan 3-1 in the final of the FIH Women’s Series Finals in June.

“Thereafter, we decided we will not repeat our mistakes at the FIH Women’s Series Finals and we triumphed against the same Japanese team we lost to in the Asian Games final,” she said.

Indian women, currently ranked 10th in the world, will face tough challenges against the likes of Australia, China (11th) and host Japan (14th) at the Olympic Test event, scheduled to begin in Tokyo on August 17.

“The team is very confident ahead of the Olympic Test Event because we have worked hard during our practice sessions. “Every session in the National camp was planned keeping in mind the Olympic Qualifiers. We believe that we have a good team which can repeat history by qualifying for the Olympics again.”

Lalremsiami feels India can give top ranked team like Australia a run for their money in the Olympic Test Event.