India can end Asiad gold drought at Hangzhou: Schopman

The Dutch coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, Jenneke Schopman, believes India has the potential to end the 41-year wait for an Asian Games gold at the Hangzhou Games 2023.

“We are the number one team in Asia right now. We are the favourites for gold, but with expectations comes added pressure and the girls should learn how to handle that,” she said. “I believe we have the necessary skills but we have to be consistent and not be bothered by reputations. India did well at the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games, and I think we can be one of the top five teams in the world,” said Schopman, who is at the national Games scouting young talent for the National camp.

More exposure

The former Dutch international said Indian players needed more international exposure and a structured league to consistently challenge the stronger teams in the world.

“When I was a player, India was nowhere in the picture. Look how India has improved but I feel the girls need more exposure. The Dutch players benefited from the structured league we have. A similar league and more international tours will benefit Indian players, “ she said.

“It is always nice to have a wider pool of players to choose from. The National Games has served its purpose of unearthing young talent. But we need to organise more such domestic tournaments,” she said.

Thank you, girls

On winning the FIH women’s Coach-of-the-Year award, Schopman said it was an honour and complimented the players for helping her get it. ‘‘It is a great honour. But I must thank the players whose performance helped me get the nomination. I consider it an award for Indian hockey as well,” she said.