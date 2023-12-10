India beats USA 3-2 to finish ninth at Junior Women's hockey World Cup

December 10, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - Santiago (Chile)

Goalkeeper Madhuri Kindo shone under the bar as India displayed remarkable resilience to eke out a 3-2 win over USA in sudden death to finish ninth at the Junior Women's hockey World Cup in Santiago.

In an exhilarating classification match, both India and USA displayed tremendous grit as the match ended at 2-2 in regulation time. Kindo then produced an amazing save in sudden death, while Rutaja Dadaso Pisal calmly converted her shot to lead India to victory.

During the allocated 60 minutes, India's Manju Chorsiya (11’) and Sunelita Toppo (57’) scored a goal each, while Kiersten Thomassey (27’, 53’) netted a brace for the USA.

The tense penalty shootout witnessed Mumtaz Khan and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal successfully converting their chances for India, while the latter also scored in sudden death to secure the win for India.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the opposing side, Katie Dixon and Olivia Bent-Cole managed to score for the USA in the penalty shoot-out.

India dominated the start, pressing the USA relentlessly and penetrating their defense multiple times.

Chorsiya's perfectly placed goal from the first penalty corner gave India a well-deserved lead in the game. Buoyed by this advantage, India maintained aggressive play, keeping the USA under constant pressure.

However, the USA still managed to win a penalty corner in the very last minute of the quarter but failed to capitalise on that as the opening quarter concluded with India leading 1-0.

Aiming to retain their lead in the second quarter, India focused on ball possession while consistently penetrating the USA's circle. Despite their efforts, the USA defended solidly, thwarting India's attempts to widen the gap while launching counter-attacks themselves.

This tactic proved effective when Thomassey's precise strike levelled the score, showcasing the USA's resilience.

India launched a barrage of attacks in the third quarter, relentlessly pressuring the USA's defense. Despite several near misses, including from a penalty corner, India couldn't convert their opportunities into goals as the 1-1 deadlock continued.

At the start of the fourth quarter, India earned an early penalty corner, yet their efforts to convert it fell short.

It was the USA who seized the opportunity against the run of play, as Thomassey netted her second goal, putting her team in the lead.

With time slipping away and the score against them, India escalated their offensive efforts. Their determination paid off when Toppo levelled the score with a brilliantly placed shot from a penalty corner, bringing them back into contention.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT