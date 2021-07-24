Hockey

India beat New Zealand 3-2 to open hockey campaign positively at Olympics

Dilpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh celebrate scoring during the Men's Pool A match against New Zealand on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
PTI Tokyo 24 July 2021 09:11 IST
Updated: 24 July 2021 09:16 IST

India will next play mighty Australia on July 25.

The Indian men’s hockey team overcame some anxious closing moments before defeating New Zealand 3-2 in an intense Pool A match to open their Olympics campaign on a positive note here on July 24.

Harmanpreet Singh (26th and 33rd minutes) scored a double for India, while Rupinder Pal Singh (10th) was the other goal-getter for the eight-time former champions, currently ranked fourth in the world.

For New Zealand, Kane Russell (6th minute) and Stephen Jenness (43rd minute) scored the goals.

