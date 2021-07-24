Hockey

India beat New Zealand 3-2 to open hockey campaign positively at Olympics

Dilpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh celebrate scoring during the Men's Pool A match against New Zealand on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian men’s hockey team overcame some anxious closing moments before defeating New Zealand 3-2 in an intense Pool A match to open their Olympics campaign on a positive note here on July 24.

Harmanpreet Singh (26th and 33rd minutes) scored a double for India, while Rupinder Pal Singh (10th) was the other goal-getter for the eight-time former champions, currently ranked fourth in the world.

For New Zealand, Kane Russell (6th minute) and Stephen Jenness (43rd minute) scored the goals.

India will next play mighty Australia on July 25.


