Hockey

Impressive wins for Karnataka, Chandigarh in National hockey championship

Karnataka and Chandigarh registered thumping victories on the fifth day of the 11th Hockey India senior men’s National championship here on Wednesday.

While Karnataka scored a 14-0 win over Arunachal in Pool C, Chandigarh trounced Tripura 23-0 in Pool E.

In other matches, Le Puducherry Hockey ended its campaign with a 5-1 win over Hockey Jammu and Kashmir while in Pool D, Andhra Pradesh registered a 4-1 victory over Uttarakhand.

In the last Pool E match of the competition, Manipur defeated Rajasthan 7-3 and Haryana eased past Delhi 3-0.

Andaman and Nicobar forfeited its Pool D game against Punjab, which was awarded a 5-0 win by default and qualified for the quarterfinal.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2021 12:55:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/hockey/impressive-wins-for-karnataka-chandigarh-in-national-hockey-championship/article37964362.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY