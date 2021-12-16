Impressive wins for Karnataka, Chandigarh in National hockey championship

While Karnataka scored a 14-0 win over Arunachal in Pool C, Chandigarh trounced Tripura 23-0 in Pool E

Karnataka and Chandigarh registered thumping victories on the fifth day of the 11th Hockey India senior men’s National championship here on Wednesday.

In other matches, Le Puducherry Hockey ended its campaign with a 5-1 win over Hockey Jammu and Kashmir while in Pool D, Andhra Pradesh registered a 4-1 victory over Uttarakhand.

In the last Pool E match of the competition, Manipur defeated Rajasthan 7-3 and Haryana eased past Delhi 3-0.

Andaman and Nicobar forfeited its Pool D game against Punjab, which was awarded a 5-0 win by default and qualified for the quarterfinal.