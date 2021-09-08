‘I believe this is a beginning of a new era’

We all worked so hard to achieve this feat, says Dilpreet Singh.

New Delhi

08 September 2021 22:21 IST

Striker Dilpreet speaks on difficulties the team faced in Tokyo

The Indian hockey team kept its morale high despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the historic bronze medal winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics is only just the beginning of a new era, said young striker Dilpreet Singh on Wednesday.

The Indian men’s team had ended a 41-year-old long wait for an Olympic medal when it clinched the bronze at the Tokyo Games last month.

“We all worked so hard to achieve this feat. We never let any difficulties during the pandemic affect our morale. The seniors played a big part in encouraging us constantly and making us feel like we can do this,” he said in a release issued by Hockey India (HI).

“I truly believe that this is a new beginning. We all want to achieve more, and we want people to give us more love and continue to support us.

“And for this to happen, we know we must consistently perform well at major tournaments. We are mentally prepared for it,” the 21-years-old added.