 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur beats Bengal; Uttar Pradesh qualifies for quarterfinals

Published - November 09, 2024 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau
On target: Lugan scores Manipur’s third goal.

On target: Lugan scores Manipur’s third goal. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

In a potential clash to decide the table-topper, Manipur blunted Bengal’s challenge 3-1 in a Pool H contest of the 14th Hockey India senior National men’s championship at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Saturday. While Bengal completed its three matches with a sole defeat, an unbeaten Manipur will take on Assam on Monday in its final group match.

In Pool F, Uttar Pradesh scored its third straight win and qualified for the quarterfinals with a 11-1 victory over Jammu & Kashmir.

For all its dominance throughout the tie, Manipur could find the target only as late as the third quarter when Rabichandra Singh scored off a penalty corner. From there on, it was largely Manipur’s show. Bengal was at the receiving end for the major part. It did have its chances but in the final third and failed.

The results: Pool A: Punjab 8 (Gurjinder Singh 8, 11, Jobanpreet Singh 14, Surdarshan Singh 38, 39, Pardeep Singh 42, 50, Gursahibjit Singh 44) bt Dadra Nagar and Daman & Diu 0.

B: Haryana 5 (Pankaj 29, Joginder Singh 32, 48, Deepak 35, Rajinder Singh 37) bt Telangana 1 (Venkatesh Telugu 58).

Bengal’s Oram, left, fights for the ball with Dipu Singh of Manipur.

Bengal’s Oram, left, fights for the ball with Dipu Singh of Manipur. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

F: Uttar Pradesh 11 (Vishnukant Singh 13, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 14, 39, 50, Atul Deep 16, Chandan Singh 22, Faraz Mohd. 30, 57, Iktidar Ishrat 40, Arun Sahani 52, Jay Prakash Patel 60) bt J&K 1 (Karanjit Singh 8); Delhi 6 (Dheeraj Vats 4, 28, Govind Singh Bisht 19, Nitesh 22, 41, 44) bt Kerala 1 (Rishabh Kushwaha 41).

H: Assam 4 (Abdul Qadir 10, 30, 40, Aniket Tiwari 44) bt Bihar 1 (Ravi Kumar 21); Manipur 3 (Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh 39, Nilakanta Sharma 45, Cyril Lugun 55) bt Bengal 1 (Nitesh Neupane 51).

Published - November 09, 2024 09:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Hockey

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.