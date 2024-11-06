Sandeep Sangwan has been the coach of the Haryana men’s state team since 2011 when the first National Championship under Hockey India was held.

A two-time winner and last edition’s finalist, Haryana, according to Sangwan, is keen to turn the tables this time around. With players such as strikers Joginder Singh, Rajant and Olympian Surender Kumar in the defence, Sangwan is hopeful of his team making things work.

The 12-1 victory over Himachal in its opening Pool-B match of the 14th National championship here on Wednesday provided the former champion a perfect start for the tougher battles ahead.

In the last match of the day, Maharashtra defeated Gujarat by a record 30-0 margin.

The results: Pool B: Haryana 12 (Rajant 3, 34, 36, 49, Joginder Singh 5, 30, Yashdeep Siwach 19, Somjeet 27, Rohit 33, Pankaj 43, 45, Mandeep Mor 49) bt Himachal 1 (Ayush 30).

E: Odisha 11 (Amandeep Lakra 2, 46, 49, Matiyas Dang 9, Ajay Kumar Ekka 15, 26, Sudeep Chirmako 17, 48, 58, Kerobin Lakra 29, Rajat Akash Tirkey 50) bt Rajasthan 1 (Vijendra Singh 57).; Le Puducherry 7 (S. Suriya 5, A. Tamilarasan 22, Rajat Minz 28, T. Arun Kumar 30, 42, R. Ranjith 50, 55) bt Arunachal 0.

F: Kerala 4 (M. Nishanth 22, Premkumar 24, Teswin Viju 33, Mohit Kushwaha 60) bt J&K 0.

G: Jharkhand 3 (Simon Bodra 35, 48, Dilbar Barla 44) bt Goa 1 (I. E. Palangappa 50).; Maharashtra 30 (Aakib Rahim 3, Pratap Shinde 5, 30, Aditya Lalage 5, 22, 24, 25, 29, Venkatesh Devkar 7, 30, 38, Taleb Shah 12, 23, 45, Venkatesh Kencha 13, 21, Devinder Walmiki 19, 33, Govind Nag 28, 43, Aniket Gurav 39, 54, 55, Ajinkya Jadhav 40, 42, 53, 53, 59, Rajat Sharma 59, Dharshan Vibhav Gawkar 57) bt Gujarat 0.