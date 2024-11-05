Karnataka has set its sights on winning the gold this time. If its two matches in the senior National men’s hockey championships are any indication, it can be said that it’s on the right track. The team booked its place in the knock-out (quarterfinals) after scripting a 5-1 win over Chandigarh, with a brace from Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, here on Tuesday,

In the last match of the day, Tamil Nadu staged a remarkable recovery from being 0-2 down to draw 2-2 with Madhya Pradesh. Tamil Nadu will play its final group match against Andaman & Nicobar on Thursday.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh will play its final game against Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. With one win and a draw each, either, Tamil Nadu or Madhya Pradesh has equal chance of making the grade.

The results: Pool C: Andhra Pradesh 13 (K. Harsha Kamal Teja 6, Lekkala Hitesh Rao 13, 15, 21, 41, 48, 49, 55, 56, Galla Siva Pramod 30, Tatiparthi Aron Saroj Anand Raj 33, Maddimeni Rajesh 38, Venu Gorrela Gopal 49) bt Andaman & Nicobar 0.

Tamil Nadu 2 (K. Selvaraj 42, S. Shanmugavel 53) drew with Madhya Pradesh 2 (Love Kumar Kanojiya 35, Akshay Dubey 42).

D: Karnataka 5 (N.M. Surya 10, Bharat Mahalingappa Kurtakoti 19, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen 41, 48, Manjeet 59) bt Chandigarh 1 (Sunil 19); Uttrakhand w/o Tripura.

F: Delhi 6 (Bharat 3, Govind Singh Bisht 14, Mukul Sharma 21, Vikas Upadhyay 23, Nitesh 34, 58) bt Jammu and Kashmir 0.

H: Bengal 10 (Rajendra Oram 4, 58, Raushan Kumar 10, 12, 30, Avoy Ekka 19, Alsem Lakra 20, Milan Saha 31, Sunil Jojo 41, Nitesh Neupane 48) bt Assam 0.

