Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to have Aussie coaches

Published - October 09, 2024 05:23 pm IST - KOLKATA

Y. B. Sarangi

Leander Paes, third from left, and Romesh Pathania, first from right, at the press conference

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, the city-based franchise making its debut in the Hockey India League (HIL) on its resumption this year, will have Australians Colin Batch and Glenn Turner as coaches of its men and women’s teams respectively.

The franchise shared the information at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The Bengal Tigers teams will train at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) astro-turf ground here from December 10 to 19 before moving to Rourkela for the last leg of the camp ahead the start of HIL on December 28.

Well known coach Romesh Pathania, who has been roped in as the Bengal Tigers’ adviser, said apart from building a strong team the franchise would work at grooming players at the grassroots level in the state and preparing them to play in the league and the country in future.

Lending his support to the franchise, tennis icon Leander Paes, also the son of Olympic bronze medallist hockey player Vece Paes, said: “The grassroots feeder system needs to improve in India. Shrachi Sports looks at the full pyramid of sports.”

