Railways retains the title after fighting win over IOC

Published - September 29, 2024 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

K. Keerthivasan
The triumphant Railways team

The triumphant Railways team | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The spectators gave a big round of applause to the Indian Railways team when it did a lap of honour after a fighting 5-3 victory over Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in the final of the 95th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup all-India hockey tournament here on Sunday.

Railways, the defending champion, had been dominant throughout and in the summit clash, it was more so, as it didn’t allow IOC - comprising quite a few Olympians and Internationals - to settle down.

The team got nine penalty corners, including eight in the first quarter, but converted only one.

The moment Railways went 4-2 ahead in the third quarter, IOC was left with a mountain to climb. It attacked well on occasions but failed miserably in the final third. Moreover, the former champion, too, had eight penalty corners, and converted just one.

“I will put down the victory to our fitness levels. Though IOC had many stars, our players were fitter and better. I would also like to pick youngster Simranjot Singh for not just his ability to score but also his receiving skills. Of course, it has been a 100% team effort,” said Railways head coach Sunil Kumar Singh.

The result (final): Indian Railways 5 (Gursahibjit Singh 7, Simranjot Singh 9, Yuvraj Walmiki 18 & 58, Mukul Sharma 35) bt IOC 3 (Talwinder Singh 23, Gujinder Singh 29, Rajbir Singh 58).

Published - September 29, 2024 09:14 pm IST

