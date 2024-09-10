Incumbent Mohammad Tayyab Ikram is all set to continue as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) president for another term, being the lone candidate in the fray after completion of the scrutiny and approval of nominations.

The nomination period ended on August 31 and the Elections Oversight Panel (EOP) determined that all nominations submitted met the required standards and criteria, the FIH said in a statement.

The Pakistan-born Macau Ikram had taken over for a two-year period in 2022 following Narinder Batra’s resignation midway through his tenure. The current term will be his first full four-year term.

There are three candidates for each of the two Executive Board member spots (male and female), elections to which will be held at the 49th FIH Congress on November 9 in Muscat.

