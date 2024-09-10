ADVERTISEMENT

Tayyab Ikram set to be FIH president for another term

Published - September 10, 2024 05:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Uthra Ganesan

Incumbent Mohammad Tayyab Ikram is all set to continue as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) president for another term, being the lone candidate in the fray after completion of the scrutiny and approval of nominations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nomination period ended on August 31 and the Elections Oversight Panel (EOP) determined that all nominations submitted met the required standards and criteria, the FIH said in a statement.

The Pakistan-born Macau Ikram had taken over for a two-year period in 2022 following Narinder Batra’s resignation midway through his tenure. The current term will be his first full four-year term.

There are three candidates for each of the two Executive Board member spots (male and female), elections to which will be held at the 49th FIH Congress on November 9 in Muscat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hockey

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US